ED takes up probe into AP liquor scam under YSRCP regime

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has initiated an inquiry into the liquor scam in Andhra Pradesh during the YSRCP regime under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The decision of the ED to look into the scam, allegedly worth Rs 3,600 crore, came after Kesineni Sivanath, the TDP MLA from Vijayawada, wrote to the CBI demanding an independent inquiry, citing interstate financial irregularities.

The ED has formally written to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) chief and Vijayawada police commissioner for a certified copy of the FIR, details of bank accounts, and properties identified, details of the accused arrested in the case and a copy of the chargesheet if filed.

The SIT probe has so far found the involvement of several senior officials as well as influential politicians like YSRCP MP P Mithun Reddy and former MP V Vijayasai Reddy. The prime suspect is Rajasekhar Reddy Kasireddy, better known as Raj Kasireddy, who was an IT advisor in the YSRCP regime. It has been alleged that he used this as a front to facilitate backdoor operations in the liquor scam. He was also involved in film production. He was arrested by the SIT on 21 April at Hyderabad Airport after he returned from Dubai. His assistant, Paila Dilip, has also been arrested.

According to investigators, the scam operated between 2019-2024, soon after YS Jagan Mohan Reddy assumed office as chief minister and generated kickbacks of Rs60 crore per month. The YSRCP government had come to power promising total prohibition in the state. It is alleged that the brands that paid kickbacks were promoted while the others were sidelined. Funds were allegedly routed through hawala networks using fake GST invoices, which were masked as promotional expenses. The SIT said the bribes were later diverted to real estate investments in Bengaluru. Govindappa Balaji, a full-time director of Bharathi cements associated with YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Krishnamohan Reddy, an officer on special duty in the chief minister’s office during YSRCP regime are key suspects.