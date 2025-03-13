ED summons CPM leader for questioning in Karuvannur bank fraud case

The Directorate of Enforcement(ED) had reportedly issued summons to senior CPI-M leader K Radhakrishnan MP, directing him to appear for interrogation in the Karuvannur Co-operative Bank scam.

Radhakrishnan was the Thrissur district secretary of the CPI-M when the fraud was happening in the Karuvannur Cooperative Bank. The ED had informed the high court the other day that a large-scale black money transaction is taking place centered on cooperative banks in the state.

In addition to the Karuvannur Bank, an investigation is currently underway against 18 cooperative institutions, including Mavelikkara and Kandala Co-operative banks. There are incidents of multiple loans being taken in the name of the same land in many institutions; the Central agency informed the court

The Managing Committee of the Karuvannur Cooperative Bank in Thrissur has allegedly committed massive financial irregularities and thereby siphoned huge amounts estimated to be around Rs 100 crore.