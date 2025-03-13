Logo

# India

ED summons CPM leader for questioning in Karuvannur bank fraud case

Radhakrishnan was the Thrissur district secretary of the CPI-M when the fraud was happening in the Karuvannur Cooperative Bank.

Statesman News Service | THIRUVANANTHAPURAM | March 13, 2025 10:31 pm

Enforcement Directorate [IANS]

The Directorate of Enforcement(ED) had reportedly issued summons to senior CPI-M leader K Radhakrishnan MP, directing him to appear for interrogation in the Karuvannur Co-operative Bank scam.

Radhakrishnan was the Thrissur district secretary of the CPI-M when the fraud was happening in the Karuvannur Cooperative Bank. The ED had informed the high court the other day that a large-scale black money transaction is taking place centered on cooperative banks in the state.

In addition to the Karuvannur Bank, an investigation is currently underway against 18 cooperative institutions, including Mavelikkara and Kandala Co-operative banks. There are incidents of multiple loans being taken in the name of the same land in many institutions; the Central agency informed the court

The Managing Committee of the Karuvannur Cooperative Bank in Thrissur has allegedly  committed massive financial irregularities and thereby siphoned huge amounts estimated to be around Rs 100 crore.

