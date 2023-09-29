“ED should properly investigate TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee in corruption matters”: Bengal BJP President Majumdar

West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar on Friday said that a proper investigation should be conducted by Enforcement Directorate adding that the central agency is unable to locate TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s bank accounts.

Speaking to ANI, Sukanta Majumdar said,”Abhishek Banerjee has been called. His name is coming up again and again in corruption-related matters so ED will send summons.ED will call him whenever they want and he will have to go. ED should conduct a proper investigation.They are unable to locate his bank accounts.”

Bengal BJP president further stated that ED should look whether TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee has foreign bank accounts and where he might be siphoning the funds.

“He (Abhishek Banerjee) regularly visits foreign countries, Dubai America etc. ED should look at whether he might be having bank accounts in foreign. Further investigation should be pursued this way,” he said.

Earlier Trinamool Congress (TMC) General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee took a dig at the central government following his summon by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on October 3, the same day when the TMC is scheduled to hold an agitation in Delhi against pending dues from the central government.

Posting the draft of the summons from his personal handle on ‘X’, Abhishek Banerjee took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled central government saying that this reveals those who have been “truly perturbED, rattlED and scarED!”

Banerjee was earlier summoned by the ED in connection with the alleged teacher recruitment scam in September. The day coincided with the opposition INDIA bloc’s first Coordination Committee meeting in Delhi. Abhishek, being a member of the INDIA Coordination Committee had to skip the meeting owing to his summon at the ED’s Kolkata office.

Following his questioning last time, Banerjee said, “I have done my duty, I have come to the ED office, joined the investigation, faced the questions, answered to the best of my abilities to the questions that were asked to me.”

The summons to Banerjee came weeks after the central probe agency conducted raids in the office of ‘Leaps and Bounds Pvt Ltd’ which the federal agency alleged was “used for making dubious transactions running into crores of rupees.” The ED claimed that Banerjee is the chief executive officer of the company.