ED conducts searches across cities over illegal sale of concert tickets

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Saturday said that it had conducted searches across cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, Chandigarh and Bangalore in connection with the illegal sale of Punjabi singer Diljeet Dosanjh and Coldplay’s concerts.

According to the anti- money laundering agency, during the search, several incriminating materials such as Mobile phones, laptops and sim cards, which were used in the scam had been recovered and seized.

The move comes after several FIRs were lodged across states regarding the illegal sale of tickets of both the concerts.

Notably, the much anticipated Diljeet’s ‘Dilluminati and Coldplay’s ‘Music of the Spheres World Tour,’ made headlines after their official ticket selling platforms reported that the tickets were sold within minutes.

This created an opportunity for black marketers who started to sell the tickets on social media platforms as high as ten times of its original price.