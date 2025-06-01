ECoR launches ‘plastic-free station premises’ drive ahead of World Environment Day

The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has launched a comprehensive awareness and action campaign from 22nd May to 5th June, focusing on this year’s global theme—“Ending Plastic Pollution”, said an official on Sunday.

This initiative aims to foster a Plastic-Free Environment across Railway Stations, Station Premises, and in Trains, underlining Indian Railways’ commitment to environmental sustainability and pollution control.

The campaign, which commenced on 22 May and will conclude on 5 June, resonates strongly with the Government of India’s Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), promoting sustainable living practices and reducing dependence on single-use plastic.

ECoR’s efforts extend across its Khurda Road, Waltair, and Sambalpur Divisions, involving staff, officers, their families, and passengers in a people-driven movement for cleaner railway ecosystems.

ECoR General Manager, Parmeshwar Funkwal emphasised the need for eco-conscious living and urged staff and their families to adopt sustainable practices in their daily lives.

“Every individual has a role to play in protecting the environment. Let us collectively work towards a greener railway,” he said.

The key highlights of the campaign include, among other things, plastic-free station premises, raising awareness about the hazards of plastic pollution, promoting eco-friendly alternatives and sustainable materials, encouraging waste segregation, and advocating for a shift from awareness to individual and collective action.

The ECoR reaffirms its dedication to environmental protection, aligning its actions with global and national efforts. Through consistent and united participation, the ECoR moves one step closer to a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable future, the officials concluded.