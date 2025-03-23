ECI’s training programme for Bhutan officials concludes in Delhi

The two-week residential capacity development programme on election administration for 40 senior and mid-level officers from Bhutan concluded on March 21 at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM) here, said Election Commission of India on Sunday.

Bhutan Election Commissioner Ugyen Chewang also participated in the programme, it said.

Addressing the valedictory session, Deputy Election Commissioner Ajeet Kumar reiterated India’s commitment to deepening electoral cooperation and capacity-building engagements with Bhutan.

Former Chief Election Commissioner TS Krishnamurthy also shared his insights on the robust institutional credibility developed by the Election Commission of India (ECI) over decades.

The valedictory session concluded with a vote of thanks from Bhutan Election Commissioner, followed by the distribution of certificates to all participants, as per the Election Commission of India.

The interactive, case-study based training programme covered key aspects of election management, aimed at enhancing electoral management capabilities, sharing international best practices, and fostering stronger institutional cooperation between India and Bhutan, it said.

“Based on the request of the Bhutan Election Commissioner, a two-night visit to Rewalsar, Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) was organised from March 15 to 17, a revered site associated with Guru Padmasambhava, who introduced Buddhism to Bhutan. The Bhutan Election Commissioner also planted a peepal tree sapling on campus signifying the mutual values of peace, sustainability, and spiritual wisdom that both nations share,” the ECI said.

The poll panel said regular training programs and visits characterise its engagement with Bhutan.