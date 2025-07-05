ECI prepare to start Special Intensive Review of voter list in West Bengal from August

From August, there is a possibility that a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) or special amendment process will commence for the voter list in West Bengal. According to sources from the Election Commission, preparations have already begun to initiate work related to Bengal.

The poll panel is trying to replicate its Bihar model of revision of electoral rolls in West Bengal.

The last time they verified this list in Bengal was in 2002. Since then, several decades have passed, and the Commission is once again active regarding the intensive survey.

It is important to note that a delegation from the Trinamool Congress approached the commission on Tuesday. During that discussion, the possibility of conducting an extensive survey in Bengal was raised.

The Trinamool made it clear that, just as the commission took a month to conduct a thorough survey in Bihar, such a timeline is not feasible in this state. They asserted that the hurried manner in which the survey is being conducted in Bihar could result in 2 million voters being excluded due to documentation errors. This will not be the case in Bengal, where the survey must be conducted with adequate time and care.

Recently, following the elections in Maharashtra and Haryana, the opposition parties in the country have raised allegations of voter list manipulation. In Bengal, the theory of ghost voters has also emerged. Therefore, keeping all these allegations in mind, the commission is emphasising the need for transparent elections through surveys.

Additionally, under the authority of Article 21 of the Representation of the People Act in the Constitution, the commission has the right to conduct special and thorough surveys to verify who the voters are in the country.

According to sources from the commission, it has been reported that under the leadership of the Chief Electoral Officer of the state, the District Electoral Officer or District Magistrate, along with the Additional District Magistrate for elections, the Electoral Registration Officer, and the Booth Level Officers, will collectively conduct a survey at the residence of each individual listed on the voter list.

Each voter will be required to fill out a form and submit it to them. The commission will then verify this information.