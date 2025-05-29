ECI holds biggest training program for BLOs from Chhattisgarh, Haryana, MP, UP

The Election Commission of India (ECI), on Thursday, carried out training of booth level officers from four states, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh, as part of its ongoing program to ensure free and fair elections with grassroot participation.

The training program, the eighth of the series, was the biggest with 373 participants including 118 from Uttar Pradesh; 130 from Madhya Pradesh; 96 from Chhattisgarh and 29 from Haryana.

In his inaugural address, the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said that these training programmes are essential to ensure that elections are conducted strictly in accordance with the Representation of People Act 1950, 1951, Registration of Electors Rules 1960, Conduct of Election Rules, 1961 and the instructions issued by the ECI from time to time.

The CEC underlined that the participants, through the training, will familiarise themselves with the provisions of first and second appeals against the final electoral rolls as published with the DM/District Collector/Executive Magistrate under section 24(a) of RP Act 1950 and the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of the State/UT under section 24(b) respectively.

He encouraged the BLOs and BLO supervisors to make the electors aware of these provisions during their field level verification.

The training is designed to enhance participants’ practical understanding, especially in the areas of voter registration, form handling, and field-level implementation of electoral procedures. Participants will also be receiving practical training on the IT tools. The officials will also be provided technical demonstrations and training of EVMs and VVPATs including mock polls.

So far, more than 3,720 field officials have been trained in the last two months by ECI duri