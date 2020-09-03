Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra formally welcomed Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar in the Commission meeting on Thursday. Other officers of the Commission, including Secretary-General Umesh Sinha, DECs, Directors and Senior Principal Secretaries were also present on the occasion.

Welcoming Rajiv Kumar, the CEC recalled his rich administrative experience across a range of sectors, especially DoPT, Banking and Finance. He appreciated the path-breaking work done by Rajiv Kumar in his earlier assignments. He said the Commission will be immensely benefited by his rich experience.

CEC described the Election Commission as a unique family, which seamlessly co-opts the required support from Central and State Governments for the smooth conduct of elections, even while maintaining its distinctive identity. He reiterated the Commission’s resolve to uphold and strengthen the lofty objectives enshrined in the Constitution of India – especially the Preamble thereof. The CEC also mentioned the recent work done by the Commission, especially in the area of IT Applications, Accessibility and Inclusion etc.

In his welcome remarks, Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra recalled his earlier experience of working with Kumar and praised his clarity of thought and meticulous approach to work.

In his remarks, Kumar thanked CEC Arora and Election Commissioner Chandra for the warm welcome to the ECI family adding that he feels extremely privileged and humbled by this graceful gesture. He spoke of the importance of robust institutions of governance and said he will try to give his best to the Commission.