ECI Engages with Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party

The Election Commission of India on Thursday held a crucial meeting with a delegation from the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party, led by its Parliamentary Chairperson Y V Subba Reddy, in New Delhi.

The interactions were aimed at strengthening the electoral process through constructive discussions and gathering suggestions from the party.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi were present during the interaction.

The meeting provided a platform for the party to share its concerns and suggestions directly with the Commission, aligning with the ECI’s vision to engage with all stakeholders.

According to the poll panel, this meeting is part of the ECI’s ongoing efforts to engage with national and state political parties, having already met with several prominent parties, including, Bahujan Samaj Party led by Party President Mayawati on May 6, Bharatiya Janata Party led by Party President Jagat Prakash Nadda on May 8, Communist Party of India (Marxist) led by General Secretary M A Baby on May 10, National People’s Party led by Party President Conrad Sangma on May 13, Aam Aadmi Party led by National Convener Arvind Kejriwal on May 15, and All India Trinamool Congress led by authorised representative Chandrima Bhattacharya on July 1.

The ECI has been proactive in engaging with political parties, conducting over 4,700 all-party meetings earlier this year, according to the release. These meetings involved discussions with more than 28,000 representatives of various political parties across the country.