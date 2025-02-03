ECI bans exit polls from 7.00 am to 6.30 pm on polling day on Feb 5

The Election Commission of India (ECI), on Monday, banned exit polls for the Delhi assembly elections and one bypoll each in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu from 7.00 am to 6.30 pm on the polling day on February 5.

“In exercise of the powers under sub-Section (1) of Section 126A of the R.P. Act, 1951, the Election Commission, having regard to the provisions of Sub-Section (2) of the said Section, hereby notifies the period between 7.00 am to 6.30 pm on 05.02.2025 (Wednesday) as the period during which conducting and publishing or publicizing exit poll by means of the print or electronic media or dissemination in any other manner whatsoever, the result of any exit poll in connection with the aforesaid general and bye elections, shall be prohibited,” the notification reads.

Advertisement

“Under Section 126( 1)(b) of the R.P. Act, 1951, displaying any election matter including results of any opinion poll or any other poll survey, in any electronic media, would be prohibited during the period of 48 hours ending with the hours fixed for the conclusion of the poll in connection with the aforesaid general and bye elections,” it adds.

Advertisement

Besides Delhi Assembly polls, bypolls to the Milkipur assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh and Erode (East) in Tamil Nadu are going for polls on Wednesday.

The Delhi Assembly elections will take place on February 5 in a single phase while the counting of votes is scheduled to take place on February 8.

The national capital is set to witness a triangular contest between the BJP, Congress, and AAP.

The notification issued on January 22 also made it clear that under the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, displaying any election matter, including results of any opinion poll or any other poll survey, in any electronic media would be prohibited during the 48-hour period ending with the time fixed for the conclusion of the poll.