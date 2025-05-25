ECI announces by-election for Ludhiana West assembly seat on June 19

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the by-election for the 64-Ludhiana West Assembly seat in Punjab.

Sharing the details, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Punjab, Sibin C, stated on Sunday that as per the schedule issued for the by-election, the notification will be released on May 26.

Advertisement

The last date for filing nominations is June 2, while the scrutiny of nomination papers will be conducted on June 3. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is June 5, 2025.

Advertisement

Sibin C informed that voting will take place on June 19, while the counting of votes and declaration of results are scheduled for June 23, 2025.

He further said that nomination papers can be submitted on all days from May 26 to June 2, except Sunday, June 1, 2025. The polling will be held from 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM on June 19, 2025.

The Punjab CEO assured that the by-election will be conducted in a free, fair, and transparent manner, as per the provisions of the Acts, rules, and guidelines laid down by the Election Commission of India.