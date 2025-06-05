Echoes of concern in Meghalaya’s misty hills

The discovery of tourist Raja Raghuvanshi’s body in a gorge near the breathtaking Wei Sawdong Falls in Sohra has shaken Meghalaya’s tranquil image to the core.

The state, known for its pristine beauty and mist-laden hills, is now grappling with uncomfortable questions about tourist safety, governance, and its responsibility as a host.

Raghuvanshi, a visitor from Indore on his honeymoon, had gone missing with his wife nearly ten days ago.

While his lifeless body was recovered, the search for his wife, Ritu Raghuvanshi, remains incomplete.

For 10 long days, silence hung over the corridors of power in Shillong. Only now has Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma addressed the nation’s concern, stating that the government will do everything possible to bring the culprits to justice.

In a state where tourism is a lifeline, where every misty dawn in Sohra brings with it a new set of visitors seeking peace and wonder, a crime of this magnitude cannot be brushed off or delayed in response.

Meghalaya has, over the past decade, positioned itself as one of India’s most beloved natural retreats.

Despite its modest infrastructure, the state has managed to draw lakhs of tourists every year. In 2023-24 alone, it earned more than Rs 1,200 crore from tourism activities, a significant share of its annual economy.

The comparisons with Jammu and Kashmir are not unfair—Kashmir may earn nearly Rs 12,000 crore in tourism revenue, but Meghalaya’s dependency is proportionally as intense.

The state thrives on the seasonal flow of travelers and the goodwill that tourism brings to its hills, homestays, and handmade marketplaces.

However, tourism is built on one non-negotiable pillar—safety. No waterfall, no viewpoint, and no hidden forest trail can outweigh the importance of feeling secure.

When a young couple on their honeymoon disappears in the world’s wettest and most serene corner, questions arise— about security.

Sohra, or Cherrapunjee as the outside world knows it, is more than a destination.

It is a symbol of the natural soul of Meghalaya. A day spent under its cloudy skies, walking through its damp paths and echoing cliffs, is said to refresh the soul for a year.

It is this powerful emotional connection that draws tourists back, year after year. But even such magic can be eclipsed by fear.

The murder of a tourist in modern Meghalaya is not just a criminal act—it is the trust that the state has carefully rebuilt. This cannot be allowed to happen.

And yet, this moment need not define the future. Meghalaya has always offered more than just scenery.

It has offered warmth. Visitors speak of the kindness of homestay owners, of roadside vendors with gentle smiles, of Khasi guides sharing folklore with pride and love.

These are the everyday ambassadors of Meghalaya, and they too are shaken by this tragedy. This is not their story—it is a disruption by a few miscreants who do not represent the soul of this state.

The clouds have gathered over Sohra again—but this time, they are not just the monsoon’s gift.

They carry a burden of mourning, and a question for the state’s conscience. Meghalaya must act—swiftly, justly. The culprits must be brought to justice without delay.

The state must reinforce its commitment to tourist safety, invest in better surveillance, and ensure that every guest knows they are not just welcome but protected.

Tourism, like trust, is delicate. It takes years to build and a single moment to fracture.

Meghalaya has too much to offer to let one incident undo its promise.

The mountains still call. The pine still sways. The rain still sings. But now, the state must answer—not just with words, but with action.

Because in the hills where peace once echoed, silence must no longer be mistaken for indifference.

