EC transfers Hyderabad CP, 10 SPs and 4 Collectors

Three Commissioners of Police whose removal has been ordered include CV Anand of Hyderabad, AV Ranganath of Warangal and V Satyanarayana of Nizamabad.

Ten Superintendents of Police who were removed include that of Sangareddy, Kamareddy, Jagtial, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Gadwal,Bhupalpally, Narayanpet and Suryapet.

The District Collectors who were removed include MV Bhoopal Reddy of Ranga Reddy, D Amoy Kumar of Medchal-Malkajgiri, Vinay Krishna Reddy of Yadadri- Bhuvanagiri and Varun Reddy of Nirmal.

Director of Prohibition and Excise Musharaf Ali Faruqui too was removed by the EC along with Transport Secretary KS Srinivas Raju and Commissioner of Commercial Taxes TK Sreedevi.

The Chief Secretary has been asked to furnish names of three officers for each of the posts by 5 pm Thursday.