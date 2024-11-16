EC seeks Nadda, Kharge’s response on MCC violation

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday wrote to BJP president JP Nadda and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge seeking their comments by Monday on allegations of violation of model code of conduct (MCC) by star campaigners of the two parties during the campaigning for the Assembly elections in Jharkhand and Maharashtra and by-elections in other states.

In a separate letter issued to Nadda and Kharge, the poll panel recalled its 22nd May advisory directing the BJP, Congress and their star campaigners to refrain from making any statement which is prohibited in Clause (1) of general conduct of MCC.

No Party or candidate shall include in any activity which may aggravate existing differences or create mutual hatred or cause tension between different castes and communities, religious or linguistic, as per Clause (1) of general conduct of MCC.

In its letter addressed to Nadda, the ECI informed that it received two complaints from Congress alleging violation of provisions of MCC by star campaigners of the party during campaigning in the ongoing Assembly elections in Jharkhand and Maharashtra, and bypolls in other states.

The poll panel also shared the copy of the complaints filed by the Congress with the BJP chief.

In one of the complaints, the Congress alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he made a series of false, malicious, and slanderous statements targeting the grand old party and its allies during election rallies in Maharashtra. In the other complaint, the Congress alleged Union Home Minister Amit Shah that he made a slew of false, divisive, malicious, and slanderous statements against it and its allies at an election rally in Jharkhand.

The ECI has asked him to send his response on the matter by 1 pm on Monday.

In its letter addressed to Kharge, the poll panel said it received a complaint from the BJP alleging violation of MCC by Congress star campaigner and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi during an election rally in Maharashtra.

The ECI also shared the copy of the complaints filed by the BJP with Kharge.

The BJP in its complaint alleged Gandhi of constantly making false, unsubstantiated, unverified and baseless allegations against the BJP.

“His nefarious attempt to create a rift between the citizens of lndia on the basis of place, caste and religion is solely aimed to achieve the electoral gains in the ongoing assembly elections in Maharashtra,” read the complaint filed by the saffron party.

The ECI has asked the Congress chief to send his response on the matter by 1 pm on Monday

The polling for the final phase in 38 Assembly constituencies in Jharkhand and single phase polls in Maharashtra will take place on 20th November. The counting of votes would take place on 23rd November.