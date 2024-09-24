EC reviews preparations for Jharkhand Assembly polls

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar, along with Election Commissioners (ECs) Gyanesh Kumar and SS Sandhu, reviewed the preparedness for the forthcoming Assembly elections in Jharkhand, and asked the concerned officials to ensure free and fair elections, maintaining highest standards of impartial conduct for a level playing field.

A delegation of the Election Commission (EC) led by Kumar held a detailed and comprehensive review of the poll preparedness in Ranchi during its two-day visit to the poll-bound state.

The term of the Jharkhand Assembly is due to expire on 5th January, 2025 and the elections to its 81 constituencies are due.

During the two-day visit of the poll panel delegation, representatives of national and state political parties, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Indian National Congress (INC), National People’s Party (NPP), All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) Party, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JJM) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), came to meet it, the EC said in a communique’ here on Tuesday.

Among the issues raised by the political parties included consideration of various festivities like Diwali, Chhath, Durga Pooja and state foundation day in the month of October and November, before deciding on the election schedule for enhanced participation in the election process. Some parties raised concerns about hate speech during campaigning.

The parties requested for a single-phase election. They also urged for an error free electoral roll and to ensure a free and fair elections with non-partisan action by local civil and police administration for a level playing field.

The Commission assured the representatives that it has taken cognisance of suggestions and concerns of the political parties and it is committed to conducting free, fair, participative, inclusive, peaceful and inducement-free elections in the state.

The EC delegation also held a review meeting with nearly 20 Central and state enforcement agencies like DRI, NCB, State and Central GST, RPF, RBI, State Police, Income Tax, Enforcement Directorate, etc and underscored its focus for an inducement-free elections.

Without mincing words, the Commission conveyed its zero tolerance towards use of money power in the elections.

CEC Kumar also cautioned the officials against undue harassment to the public in the name of checking during elections. He asked all the enforcement agencies to work in a coordinated manner to curb illicit liquor, cash, and drugs inflow in the state.

The Commission also held a meeting with the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP) to review the overall poll preparedness and law and order matters. The poll panel directed the Chief Secretary that assured minimum facilities (AMF) should be ensured in all polling stations. The DGP was directed to ensure regular coordination meetings with counterparts in border states.

Later, the delegation held a detailed review with DEOs/SPs/Divisional Commissioner’s/IGs on every aspect of election planning and conduct. The Commission specifically reviewed all the issues and concerns raised by the political parties during their meeting.

CEC Kumar emphasised that all DEOs/SPs to ensure free and fair elections, maintaining highest standards of impartial conduct for a level playing field. He emphasised that district administration needs to create a festive and comfortable voting experience for voters.