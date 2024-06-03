EC rejects Jairam’s request for extra time to file response on allegations against Shah

The Election Commission on Monday rejected the request of Congress leader Jairam Ramesh to give him one week-time to file a detailed reply on his allegation against Home Minister Amit Shah calling 150 district magistrates ahead of counting of votes for Lok Sabha election.

The Congress leader sought the time from the EC in response to a notice issued by it on Sunday.

In a fresh letter addressed to Ramesh, the ECI said, “Your letter dated 3rd June in response to the Commission’s letter of dated 2nd June whereby you have sought an extension of one week to file a detailed reply. Your allegation that attempts have been made to influence the District Magistrates (DMs) of around 150 Parliamentary Constituencies, who are also the ROS/DEOs, has serious connotation and direct bearing on the sanctity of the counting process, scheduled for tomorrow.”

The poll panel reiterated that no DM has reported any such undue influence as alleged by him.

“Therefore, the Commission hereby outright rejects your request for time extension and directs you to file your response along with the factual matrix/basis of your allegation by 7 pm today, failing which it would be presumed that you have nothing substantive to say in the matter and the Commission would proceed ahead to take appropriate action,” the ECI said.

Earlier in the day, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar in an apparent reference to Ramesh’s allegation, at a press conference, asked, “How can it happen in the country? How can someone influence them? Before counting you should tell us who did it so that we could punish him. It is not right that you spread a rumour and bring everyone under suspicion.”

In a post on X, the Congress leader on Saturday wrote, “The outgoing Home Minister has been calling up DMs/Collectors. So far he has spoken to 150 of them. This is blatant and brazen intimidation, showing how desperate the BJP is.”

“Let it be very clear: the will of the people shall prevail, and on June 4th, Mr Modi, Mr Shah, and the BJP will exit, and the INDIA Janbandhan will be victorious. Officers should not get under any pressure and must uphold the Constitution. They are under watch,” he said.