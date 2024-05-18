EC notice to Cong’s Varanasi candidate for making indecent comments on PM

A notice has been served to Varanasi Lok Sabha seat candidate and Congress state president Ajay Rai from the district election office here for making indecent comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rai has been accused of making indecent remarks on PM during a press conference in Varanasi against the Covid vaccine.

Rai is pitted against the PM from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat where polling is scheduled on June 1.

The election office took cognizance of a complaint filed against Congress State President Ajay Rai for violating the rules by making abusive statements during the Model Code of Conduct.

It is said that on April 30, while holding a press conference at his residence in Chetganj area, Congress leader Ajay Rai made indecent remarks on the country’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sources here on Saturday said the Election Office has given notice in the matter and has given time till May 27 to clarify his stand.