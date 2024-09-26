East Coast Railway highlights its tole in boosting tourism on World Tourism Day

On the occasion of World Tourism Day, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) emphasized its significant role in promoting tourism across India.

The ECoR zone, headquartered in Bhubaneswar, has been a crucial contributor to India’s tourism landscape by offering seamless connectivity to a range of cultural, historical, and natural attractions.

Covering key regions of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, the East Coast Railway facilitates travel to some of the most iconic tourist spots in eastern India.

These include Odisha’s renowned beaches, temples, wildlife sanctuaries, and vibrant cultural festivals.

The Jagannath Temple in Puri, the annual Rath Yatra, and Chilika Lake are just a few of the major destinations serviced by the ECoR zone, drawing millions of tourists every year.

Ashoka Kumar Mishra, Chief Public Relations Officer of East Coast Railway, highlighted the railway’s contributions to tourism at a press conference. He noted that ECoR operates several special trains to pilgrimage centers, particularly during festivals like Rath Yatra, to accommodate the large number of devotees and tourists.

ECoR’s efforts to modernize travel were also spotlighted with the introduction of six Vande Bharat Express trains in the region. These high-speed, semi-luxury trains offer reduced travel times, world-class facilities, and comfort, making them popular among tourists seeking both convenience and style.

The Vande Bharat trains connect major cities and tourist destinations, giving a boost to the region’s tourism industry by making travel more accessible.

The railway zone has also made strides in promoting eco-tourism and sustainable travel. ECoR has implemented a range of green initiatives, including electrification of rail routes, plastic-free stations, and bio-toilets, aligning with Indian Railways’ broader goal of eco-friendly travel.

In addition to providing connectivity, the East Coast Railway has embraced its role in preserving railway heritage. The Waltair Division, for example, holds historical significance in Indian Railway’s development, and the Rail Museum in Bhubaneswar showcases the region’s railway history.

Through its extensive network and eco-friendly initiatives, the East Coast Railway continues to play a pivotal role in supporting tourism in eastern India while promoting sustainable travel practices.