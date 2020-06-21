A moderate earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on Richter scale shook the state of Mizoram, adjoining northeast states and areas bordering Myanmar, officials told on Sunday.

However, there was no report of casualty or damage yet.

According to an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the tremor hit Mizoram capital Aizawl, parts of the mountainous state and adjoining areas of northeastern states at 4.16 pm.

The epicentre of the quake that lasted a few seconds was at 35 km depth. The state had also witnessed an earthquake measuring 5 on the Richter scale on Thursday night.

Seismologists consider the mountainous northeast region as the sixth major earthquake-prone belt in the world.