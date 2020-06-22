An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on Richter scale hits the parts of Odisha on Monday, said National Centre for Seismology.

The tremors occurred in Kasipur area of Rayagada district in Odisha at 16:40 hours today.

There were no reports of casualties in the state due to the earthquake.

The state is undergoing preparations for the historic Jagannath Rath Yatra after the Supreme Court had allowed for the same.

The country is facing earthquakes in different parts in last few months.

Mizoram has witnessed two earthquakes in less than 12 hours.

Delhi has also witnessed earthquake earlier in the month.