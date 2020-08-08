A mild earthquake measuring 3.8 on the Richter scale hit parts of Odisha’s Ganjam and Gajapati districts on Saturday, the Met centre said, adding there were no reports of any damage or casualties.

According to the Meteorological Centre, the earthquake struck 73 km West South-West (WSW) of Berhampur at 7.30 am.

An earthquake of 3.8 magnitude struck in Gajapati district around 7:10 am on Saturday, an official at the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar said.

“It’s centre was located near to #Paribheta and #Tandiguda locations of Ganjam district, which is near to R Udaygiri area,” the MET office said on its official twitter post.

Earthquake of magnitude 3.8 and depth of 16 km in Gajapati district around 07:10 am morning of Today.

M: 3.8 – 73km WSW of Berhampur, Odisha, India

Origin Time: 2020-08-08 07:10:02 (IST)

Lat, Long: 19.18, 84.11

Magnitude: 3.8

Depth: 16km

Event Type: Reviewed pic.twitter.com/O7O1wSoAIE — Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar (@mcbbsr) August 8, 2020

“It’s centre was located near to Paribheta and Tandiguda locations of Gajapati distrcit, which is near to R Udaygiri area,” it said.

The tremor was felt in Patrapur, Chikiti, Digapahandi of Ganjam district as well as in Mohana area of Gajapati district.

“No damage reported from anywhere in the district,” a senior official said.