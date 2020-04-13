A low-intensity earthquake of 2.7 magnitude hit Delhi and adjoining areas yet again on Monday. However, there were no reports of any damage.

There’s no clarity about the epicentre of the earthquake.

This is second time in two days when earthquake tremors have been felt in the national capital and neighbouring regions.

An earthquake of mild intensity was felt in Delhi and NCR region on Sunday at 5:45 pm. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the magnitude of the earthquake on the Richter scale was 3.5.

According to Delhi Disaster Management Authority, the epicenter was in East Delhi at a depth of 8 km.

Scores of people came out their houses in fear, but there was no report of any injury or damage to property.

Although the epicentre of the quake was said to be east of Delhi, one of the residents living in the area said: “It was a powerful tremor.”

In Jamia Nagar also people came out on their balconies.

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi tweeted: “Not measuring very high on Richter scale, it was one of the most powerful earthquakes experienced in Delhi as East Delhi was the epicentre. Hope everybody is safe in their houses.”

“Tremors felt in Delhi. Hope everyone is safe. I pray for the safety of each one of you,” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also tweeted on Sunday.