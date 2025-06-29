Earth cave-in at Chambal pipeline in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur; 4 dead & 2 injured

At least four people were killed and two injured when the earth caved into a pit on the project site of the Chambal Pipeline in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, on Sunday morning.

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, and his immediate predecessor Ashok Gehlot have condoled the deaths and prayed for peace for the departed souls.

According to District Collector Qummar Chaudhary, six people were rescued from the caved-in pit in Nangal Jungi village of Roopwas block. Two victims were declared brought dead by the doctors at the RBM District Hospital. Another two injured later succumbed at the hospital, while the rest were still under treatment, Chaudhary said. The deceased included three women.

The SDRF team has been rushed to the work site to ensure that no one is still buried in the debris in the pit, he said.

Unofficial sources, however, said that around 10 people were buried in the pit, and victims might have gone to some private hospitals. Some of the workers have come from the neighbouring state of Uttar Pradesh; their relatives have rushed to the Nangal Jungi village site, sources said. All the deceased were native of nearby Uttu village under Fatehpur Sikri area. The deceased have been identified as Ankur, Vimala Devi alias Billa, Yogesh Kumari and Vinod Kumari.

In his condolence message, Governor Bagade prayed for strength to the bereaved families to bear the loss and speedy recovery to the injured ones. Chief Minister Sharma said that “I’m sad to hear the loss of human lives in the tragedy. I have asked authorities to ensure all required medical care and help victims and the affected families.” Ex-CM Gehlot, while expressing grief over the deaths in the mishap, urged the government to ensure due compliance with safety norms and protocols laid to follow as the standard operating procedure(SOP) in such tragic situations.

