Early summer prompts winter migrant birds to embark on homeward journey

Onset of early summer in Odisha has prompted the winter migratory birds to undertake their homeward journey from Odisha’s Bhitarakanika national park after staying about two months in the winter period.

Migratory birds thronged the water bodies of Bhitarkanika known as the second largest mangrove forest in India after Sundarbans in this winter season in December’s last week to avoid the winter in far-off places beyond the Himalayas.

The sudden rise in temperature and advent of early summer this time has led the winged guests to depart early. In the past years, they used to depart in March or April, said Manas Das, the Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF), Rajnagar Mangrove (wildlife) Forest Division.

The birds, who flew into the water bodies from places as far off as Siberia, Afghanistan, Iran ,Iraq, Himalayan region, have been leaving in batches almost every day.

Normally, they migrate back from Bhitarkanika to their places by the middle of March, but due to unusual rise in temperatures in February these avian visitors are leaving earlier this year, added the forest officer.

This winter more than 1.51 lakh migratory birds belonging to 118 species made Bhitarkanika their temporary abode, concluded the officer.