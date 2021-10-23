Early snow & rain damage apple crop, trees in Kashmir

Early snowfall and untimely rain across Jammu and Kashmir has damaged the apple crop and plants.

Reports of damage to the fruit crop and trees have been received from the main apple-growing Sopore, Pulwama, Shopian and other areas of Kashmir. Apple orchards in the Bhaderwah, Doda, Banihal, Rajouri and Poonch areas of Jammu have also been received.

Apple growers were already facing problems due to mass exodus of migrant labour from other parts of the country following killing of labourers from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Now the untimely snowfall has further compounded their worries.

The apple crop in certain areas was at the plucking stage and was bound to get damaged due to snow and rain.

Apple orchards in south Kashmir’s Shopian have reportedly suffered extensive damage.

The twigs and branches of apple trees have broken with the weight of accumulated snow, orchardists cried.

Meanwhile Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Ahmad Khan is learnt to have directed the Director-General Horticulture to personally supervise the assessment of loss to the crop and trees.