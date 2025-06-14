EAM Jaishankar welcomes France’s strong condemnation of terrorism

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar has appreciated France’s strong condemnation of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and also for its steadfast support for India’s right to defend itself against terrorism.

Addressing a joint press conference with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot in Marseille, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar said, “I would like to express our deep appreciation to France for the strong condemnation of the cross-border terrorist attack that took place on 22nd April at Pahalgam and for France’s steadfast support for India’s right to defend itself against terrorism.”

Jaishankar held talks with Barrot at Raisina Mediterranean 2025 and highlighted India’s strategic partnership with France and held productive discussions on bilateral cooperation between both the countries including in trade, defence, clean energy, IMEC, culture and people to people ties.

“In terms of our strategic partnership, our enduring partnership, what I do want to say is that it is built on shared values, on a strong sense of sovereignty, on our democratic commitment, on independence, on strategic autonomy guiding our foreign policy and obviously on our commitment to multilateralism and respect for international law. And clearly over the years, I think there is a very high degree of trust between India and France as we look at our relationship and cooperation,” Jaishankar said while addressing the joint press conference with Barrot.

The External Affairs Minister said ”India and France had wide-ranging discussions which covered defence, it covered civilian nuclear energy, it covered space, counter-terrorism, people-to-people relations, innovation, AI technology and we actually spent a little while discussing how between education, research, business and mobility, how we can really find new ways of adding more substance to our relationship”.

Jaishankar on Friday highlighted India’s deepening strategic engagement with Europe, particularly France.

In a post on X, the External Affairs Minister said, “Delighted to hold talks with FM Jean-Noel Barrot of France in Marseille today. Welcomed France’s strong condemnation of terrorism and India’s right to defend itself. Held productive discussions on our bilateral cooperation, including in trade, defence, clean energy, IMEC, culture and people to people ties. Explored new opportunities in technology, AI, cyber and space domains as we look forward to the India France Year of Innovation 2026. Our many convergences showcase the trust and strength of our enduring Strategic Partnership.”