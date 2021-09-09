E-shram portal comes to Shram Shakti Bhavan for registration of unorganized workers

The Ministry of Labour and Employment today organized an e-shram portal camp for registration of unorganized workers at its headquarters Shram Shakti Bhavan that will bring them many benefits.

Shram Shakti Bhavan houses several Ministries of the Union Government and the number of unorganized workers in the Bhavan was estimated at over 80.

Inaugurating the camp, Minister of State for Labour and Employment and Petroleum & Natural Gas Rameshwar Teli said the creation of a national database of all unorganized workers will help the Government in focusing on targeted and last-mile delivery of welfare schemes for the unorganized workers.

The Minister termed e-Shram as a game changer portal launched last month and said that so far over 27 lakh unorganised workers were registered. The Government was actively cooperating with all State Governments and other stakeholders for registering the workers on the portal.

Enumerating the benefits of registration, the Minister said that the registration provides Rs 2 lakh Accidental Insurance Cover. If a worker is registered on the e-Shram portal and meets with an accident, he will be eligible for Rs 2 lakh on death or permanent disability and Rs 1 lakh on partial disability.

The workers are provided upon registration a Universal Account Number, which will make it easy for the portability of social security schemes, Ration Cards etc especially for the migrant workers.

The Minister asked everyone to spread the word on the portal and the benefits that accrue to those workers registering on it.