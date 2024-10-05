E-auction of PM’s mementos faces disappointment as bidding interest falls flat

Despite the high expectations surrounding the widely publicised e-auction of PM’s mementos, most items have failed to attract any bids, much to the disappointment of the organisers. The sixth edition of the auction includes over 600 gifts presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his travels across the country over the past year. Although the deadline has been extended, only a few items have garnered interest.

The e-auction was originally scheduled to take place from September 17 to October 2, 2024. However, the Ministry of Culture has announced an extension, pushing the end date to October 31, 2024. As with past editions, the funds raised from this auction will be donated to the Namami Gange Project, a key initiative by the central government aimed at conserving and restoring the Ganga River and its delicate ecosystem.

Currently displayed at the National Gallery of Modern Art, the total base price for all items in the e-auction is approximately Rs 1.5 crore, with individual base prices ranging from Rs 600 to Rs 8.26 lakh. According to gallery officials, these base prices were determined by a government committee.

Among the items that have not attracted bidders are portraits of PM Modi, models of the Ram temple, traditional artworks, folk paintings, statues, and religious artifacts, among others.

In contrast, some mementos have received substantial bids, notably sports items donated by Paralympians. The highest bid so far is for a pair of running spike shoes belonging to Paralympic Silver Medallist Nishad Kumar, which has reached Rs 60,00,000, well above its base price of Rs 8,26,100. The e-auction website describes these shoes as a symbol of the dedication and hard work of all athletes, emphasising their significance as a tribute to the commitment and achievements of the nation. It also highlights the admiration for the Prime Minister’s efforts in promoting sports.

Other notable items attracting high bids include a metallic model of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, gifted to the Prime Minister by Mukesh Garg and Archit Garg. The auction website provides details about each item’s base price, historical context, and bidding history.