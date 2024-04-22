Dynasty politics is real manifesto of INDIA alliance: UP BJP

Uttar Pradesh BJP president Bhupendra Singh Choudhary on Monday attacked Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for giving priority to his family in distributing poll tickets and said he has nothing to do with socialism.

“Akhilesh Yadav is only doing politics of family and dynasty. It has dominated them so much that they have forgotten their workers. A glimpse of this can be clearly seen in Akhilesh giving ticket to nephew Tej Pratap Yadav in Kannauj, wife Dimple Yadav in Mainpuri, brother Dhamendra Yadav in Azamgarh and uncle Shivpal from Badaun and later giving ticket to son Aditya Yadav. Because of this there is a lot of disappointment and frustration among the workers,” Choudhury said.

In a statement here on Monday, he said,”whereas Prime Minister Narendra Modi considers the entire country as his family. His thinking can be clearly seen in the welfare schemes of the Modi government. This is the reason why this time the people of the country have resolved to make Narendra Modi the PM for the third time by assimilating the 400 mark”.

He said that Akhilesh Yadav and his INDIA alliance partners are bent on appeasement for vote bank politics. ” Their history is of pleasing a particular class and his manifesto is also inspired by this. The people of the country and the state are not going to fall into their trap. BJP likes the policy of Sabka Saath and Sabka Vikas under the leadership of Modi ji. People will not fall into their trap of appeasement,” he added.

The BJP President said that when Akhilesh Yadav is not able to manage his own party, then what steps will he take for the welfare of the people of the state.

“Akhilesh Yadav is so engrossed in the family that he is promoting his family by denying tickets to his workers. Not only this, he is also holding a rally for them only. Akhilesh and INDI alliance are two sides of a coin and their alliance is also based on family. The public has understood their fascination with family,” he added.