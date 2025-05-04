Dynasties in Congress and CPM competing in corruption: Kerala BJP chief

BJP Kerala President Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Sunday that there are dynasties in Congress and CPI-M and there is a competition between Congress and CPI-M in terms of corruption.

Inaugurating the BJP Ernakulam North Convention in Kochi, Rajeev Chandrasekhar sarcastically said there are dynasties in the Congress and the CPI-M, the CPI-M dynasty is in Kerala and the Congress dynasty is in Delhi. The dynasty in Delhi has a son and the dynasty in Kerala in Kerala has a son-in-law, he said .

Advertisement

These two dynasties that talk loudly of democracy are in competition in doing corruption, the BJP Kerala chief said.

Advertisement