Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha on Friday referred to two people “Duryodhan” and “Dushashan” from Mahabharat to target the BJP over the Citizenship Amendment Act, that has plunged the nation in deep chaos with violent protests erupting across the country.

In an indirect reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah’s “tukde tukde” jibe for the Congress, the former BJP leader tweeted: “The most dangerous tukde tukde gang in India consists of only two people, Duryodhan and Dusshashan. They are both in BJP. Beware of them (sic).”

The most dangerous tukde tukde gang in India consists of only two people, Duryodhan and Dusshashan. They are both in BJP. Beware of them. — Yashwant Sinha (@YashwantSinha) December 27, 2019

In Mahabharat, Duryodhan and Dushashan were the negative characters responsible for causing the great battle of Kurukshetra.

His remarks came after Amit Shah on Thursday hit out at the Congress blaming it of spreading rumours over the Citizenship Amendment Act and instigating violence in the national capital.

The Home Minister further called upon the people of Delhi to punish the “tukde-tukde gang” led by the Congress for the violence in the city.

“I want to say that it’s time to punish the tukde-tukde gang led by Congress. They are to be blamed for the violence in the city. People in Delhi should punish them,” he said.

PM Modi has also targeted the Congress in rallies at Delhi and Jharkhand.

Sinha, who had been at loggerheads with the BJP for a long time and quit the party last year, has minced no words in attacking the government over the new law.

In several past tweets, Yashwant Sinha has questioned the government’s motive behind the Citizenship Amendment Act.

On December 24, in yet another attack on Modi and Amit Shah, Sinha had tweeted: “The PM and the HM have left Goebbels behind and deserve the highest award for misleading people through the lies. But people are wiser, as Jharkhand has shown.”

The PM and the HM have left Goebbels behind and deserve the highest award for misleading people through the lies. But people are wiser, as Jharkhand has shown. — Yashwant Sinha (@YashwantSinha) December 24, 2019

This was shortly after the pre-poll alliance between the Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won the assembly polls with a total of 47 seats, thereby smoothly sailing past the magic mark of 41 seats required to stake claim to power in the 81-strong Jharkhand Assembly.

In another tweet on December 20, the former minister had targeted Home Minister Amit Shah over NRC.

“Home minister and his ministry is repeatedly saying that Indian ‘citizens’ including Muslims have nothing to fear from NRC. That is the catch. Who will decide who is a ‘citizen’ in the first place? The govt obviously, (sic)” he had tweeted.