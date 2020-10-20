With Durga Puja around the corner, the festive season in India has begun. While much of India would celebrate the victory of Lord Rama over the demon King Ravana, eastern India would welcome Goddess Durga and mark her triumph over the evil Mahishasura.

Although Durga Puja celebrations would be muted this year, keeping in mind the public health crisis triggered by the Covid19 pandemic, nothing can stop people from sharing their enthusiasm and love and of course, the ray of hope that this festival brings.

Confused about how to share your upbeat mood? We have got you covered. Here’s a compilation of quotes and wishes that you can share over social media with your friends, family and loved ones this Durga Puja.

Here you go:

“May Goddess Durga bestow all happiness and joy on your family for all years to come.”

“May these nine days and nine nights bring you and your family good health and fortune. Wishing you a very Happy Durga Puja.”

“May Goddess Durga bestow her nine forms of blessings on you and your family: Fame, Wealth, Prosperity, Name, Happiness, Education, Health, Power, and Commitment. Happy Durga Puja.”

“This Durga Puja will illuminate your life with countless blessings of happiness, joy and prosperity. Happy Durga Puja.”

“May the divine mother empower you with her blessings on this Durga Puja.”

“May Maa Durga bless you with strength and courage to fight all evil in your life. Happy Durga Puja.”

“I pray Goddess Durga to give you strength in whatever you do, to guide and protect you wherever you go. Happy Durga Puja.”

“Maa Durga has come to grace us with her presence in these trying times. So let us take this opportunity to worship her with the purest of intentions and celebrate love with people who matter. Wish you all a very happy Durga Puja.”

“I pray that Goddess Durga is always there to shield you and your family from all demons. Happy Durga Puja.”

“Let us take a moment and celebrate the victory of good over evil. Happy Durga Puja.”

“This Durga Puja let’s take a pledge to destroy all evils that exist in our society. Let us make this world a better place for our future generations.”

“May Goddess Durga transform the ordinary into the extraordinary, agony into ecstasy, and darkness into light. Here’s sending unparalleled energy, joy and warmth to you and your family. Happy Durga Puja.”

“This Durga Puja wear a mask and maintain social distancing. This is the best way to welcome Maa Durga and seek her eternal blessings. Wishing you and your family a very happy and safe Durga Puja.”

“You are lucky to have an awesome friend like me who always makes your Durga Puja fun and memorable. Prepare for more this year. Happy Durga Puja my friend.”

“May Goddess Durga bless you to become a better version of yourself this year. Sending loads of love and warmth your way. Happy Durga Puja.”

Send these quotes and wishes to your family, friends, and loved ones and make them feel special. You can also share these as your WhatsApp and Facebook statuses, Instagram captions, and even on e-mail!