Delhi University (DU) has started the admission process to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses across various colleges affiliated with it. This year a large number of students have secured more than 95 per cent marks in their class 12 exams as a result of which students seeking admissions in DU colleges are likely to soar.

The last date for filing forms for seeking admissions to UG programmes is August 31. The admission process will be strictly online.

DU Vice-Chancellor P.C. Joshi said it is true that this year a large number of students have secured good marks in the Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE). “We have full respect for the results released by the CBSE and other state boards. The seats in colleges can be increased if required,” he said.

Many DU colleges already have had very high cut-offs for admissions in various courses. These colleges include Hindu College, Hansraj College, Ramjas College, Daulat Ram College, Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) and St. Stephen’s College.

The DU V-C said this time the merit list may soar up even higher as compared to previous years. However, despite this, admissions in DU will be conducted on the basis of merit only.

The admission process for the UG courses in DU began on Monday (August 2) while that for the postgraduate programme started from July 26.

DU has decided to maintain the eligibility criteria of the last year for the benefit of the students keeping in view the challenges faced by the varsity due to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

According to DU V-C Joshi, the varsity has also decided that there will be no change in the registration fee for merit-based and entrance test-based admissions. Centralized UG admissions will be done through a registration-cum-application form. All departments for entry to colleges will use the same registration-cum-application form for admissions and candidates will not have to fill any other form.

For PG programmes, candidates will have to fill up a registration form but have to pay a separate registration fee for opting for more than one PG programme.