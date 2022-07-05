DTC postings: Delhi Assembly accuses CBI of bias

The Delhi Assembly, on Tuesday, passed a resolution condemning the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for “selectively targeting” the elected representatives of the House for performing their duties. Two AAP MLAs, Mukesh Ahlawat from Sultanpur Majra and Sanjeev Jha from Burari, have come under the scanner of the CBI for allegedly influencing the transfer and posting of drivers in the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).

DTC Deputy Chief General Manager Shakeel Ahmed, arrested in a bribery case, claimed during an interrogation that several MLAs used to interfere in issues related to transfer and posting of drivers and other DTC employees, officials said on Monday. AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj moved the resolution passed in the House.

“Taking cognizance of the news reports published in some newspapers in Delhi regarding the CBI inquiry against the members of this House, which have recommended transfer of employees like drivers and conductors in the DTC, this House will target the members selected by the CBI, condemning its attempt to do so. CBI had fabricated the news to defame two AAP MLAs. We can also check the letters written by BJP MLAs, who write to different departments for the work of the people,” Bharadwaj said.

“The BJP is trying to defame the Delhi model of Kejriwal governance by targeting the MLAs. The BJP government is setting a bad example. They will not be in power forever and they may be treated the same way,” he added.

He demanded that a message should be sent against the misuse of central agencies.

BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht said, “The DTC officer caught by the CBI may have cited the names of AAP MLAs to save his skin. “As public representatives, we write dozens of letters urging the authorities to make people work. Some action should also be taken against the officials who leaked the news to the media.”

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said it is unfortunate that the sharp minds of CBI are spending their mental capacity in investigating such a trivial matter. The Center has come to the point of misusing the CBI to probe the letters written by the MLAs. “The whole game is to scare us. But we are not afraid. We condemn the intention of the Center and misuse of CBI in petty cases,” he alleged.