DSP arrested on graft charges in Srinagar

A deputy superintendent of police (JKPS), Adil Mushtaq, was arrested on Thursday by the Srinagar Police on the charges of corruption. There were also complaints of professional misconduct against the officer, reports said.

The Srinagar Police said the DSP of 17th IRP, Adil Mushtaq, has been arrested in FIR no 149/2023 u/s 7, 7A of Prevention of Corruption Act and sections 167, 193,201,210,218,221 of IPC of Nowgam Police Station.

A five-member SIT headed by SP South city has been entrusted with the investigation. Six days police remand of the accused has been obtained, police added.

Sources said a police team searched the uptown Sanat Nagar residence of the DSP and some documents and a laptop, besides other electronic devices were seized and the officer was questioned.