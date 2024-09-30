Drones to be deployed along Vaishnodevi Shrine route for security monitoring

To assess the critical areas, including the security and operational preparedness for ensuring a seamless pilgrimage experience for devotees during the upcoming Navratras scheduled from 3 to 12 October, Anshul Garg, chief executive officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), on Monday, held a meeting with security agencies and local authorities.

The meeting was attended by the additional chief executive officer, SMVDSB; senior superintendent of police, Reasi; commandant, CRPF; joint chief executive officer and Dy. CEO, SMVDSB; SP, Katra; sub-divisional magistrate, and officers from the Army, IB, CID, Fire Services, and intelligence agencies.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, who is the chairman of SMVDSB, recently visited the holy shrine to review operational preparedness and security measures in the shrine area. On his directions, the chief executive officer stressed the importance of collaborative efforts among stakeholders, anticipating a significant influx of devotees during the upcoming Navratra period.

The CEO highlighted essential security measures, including the replacement of RFID cards with new ones for enhanced security and mandatory RFID registration for all pilgrims. To facilitate smooth registration eight registration counters will be operational for pilgrims arriving by train at Katra.

The CEO also ordered thorough frisking and verification at all entry points along with a detailed census of pony porters to mitigate security risks. He emphasised the importance of robust crowd management, fire safety, and disaster preparedness measures directing the concerned quarters to monitor vulnerable areas and conduct joint patrolling.

Security agencies presented a detailed action plan including the deployment of drones and the use of CCTV cameras for real-time monitoring besides the deployment of additional security forces and quick response teams (QTRs). It was informed that a multi-tier security grid comprising the Police and para military forces will be in place to ensure the safety and smooth conduct of the yatra.