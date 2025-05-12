Drones spotted over Samba hours after round two of ceasefire talks between DGsMO

Just hours after the second round of ceasefire talks between the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGsMO) of India and Pakistan, multiple drones were spotted over Samba, Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday evening.

An Indian Army spokesperson confirmed that a small number of suspected drones were observed near the Samba sector. “They are being effectively engaged, and there is no cause for alarm,” the spokesperson said.

The second round of talks between the DGsMO was held today at 1700 hrs (5:00 PM). Originally scheduled for noon, the meeting was deferred to the evening.

In an official statement, the Army spokesperson said, “Issues related to upholding the mutual commitment not to fire a single shot or initiate any aggressive or hostile action were discussed. Both sides also agreed to consider immediate measures to reduce troop presence along the borders and in forward areas.”

Earlier, at a press briefing on Sunday, Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai had strongly criticized Pakistan for violating the ceasefire agreement within hours of its announcement on Saturday night. “Disappointingly—and, should I add, expectedly—it took only a couple of hours for the Pak Army to violate the agreement,” Ghai stated.