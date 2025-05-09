Drones Spotted in Jammu, Samba, Pathankot

A blackout was imposed and air raid siren sounded as several drones were spotted in Jammu, Samba, and Pathankot late on Friday evening. Sources in the Army stated that the drones were effectively being engaged.

The development came hours after India accused the Pakistan army of launching 300-400 drones and missiles on Thursday night in a bid to test India’s Air Defence systems and gather intelligence.

Addressing a press briefing on Friday evening, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said on the intervening night of May 8-9, Pakistan military carried out multiple violations of Indian air space along the entire western border with an intent to target military infrastructure. “Pakistan military also resorted to firing of heavy calibre weapons along the line of control. Along the International Border and Line of Control, drone intrusions, with approximately 300-400 drones, were attempted from Leh to Sir Creek at 36 locations,” she added.

Adding that the Indian armed forces brought down a number of these drones using kinetic and non-kinetic means, the IAF officer stated that the possible purpose of these large-scale aerial intrusions were to test the AD systems and gather intelligence of the Indian side.

Stating that the forensic examination of the drone debris was underway, the Wing Commander said that the preliminary reports suggest that they are Turkish Asisguard Songar drones, a low-altitude, quadrotor, unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UAEV).