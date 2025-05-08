Drone, UAV flights banned in J&K, Ladakh after Pakistan’s failed attempt to target IAF stations

Authorities on Thursday banned flying of drones and unmanned aerial vehicles by the general public and tourists across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh after the Indian Armed Forces foiled Pakistan’s attempt to target Srinagar, Jammu, and Awantipura IAF stations with drones and missiles on Wednesday night.

An official said the Integrated Counter UAS Grid and Air Defence systems neutralised these attempts.

Leh DM Santosh Sukhadeve on Thursday prohibited drone and UAV flights in the region under Section 163 of the BNSS, even as restrictions were already in force in various J&K districts.

The DM cited credible inputs and security concerns over the potential misuse of drones and UAVs by anti-social elements.

In view of the likelihood of threats to public safety, security installations, and the general public, the Superintendent of Police, Leh, vide letter No. CRB/Crime/2025-10071-74, dated. 08.05.2025, requested issuing orders prohibiting drone/UAV flights by the public and tourists, the DM said.

The DM has ordered that any person spotting a drone or UAV flying in violation of this order shall immediately report it to the Police Control Room (PCR), Emergency Response Support System (ERSS), or the nearest police and civil authorities.

Any violation of this order shall attract strict legal action under relevant laws, he warned.

It is worth mentioning that the Jammu IAF station, near the Pakistan border, was targeted by a drone in June 2021 when two 2-kg Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) were dropped, damaging a building.

The Air Traffic Control (ATC) and helicopters were the intended targets, but the IEDs fell elsewhere.

Pakistani agencies have been using drones to supply arms, ammunition, narcotics, and fake currency to terrorists across the Line of Control (LoC), the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir, and the neighbouring Punjab.