Drone surveillance in UP’s Sambhal, cops maintain tight vigil

Holi celebrations in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district and other ‘sensitive zones’ were held amidst tight police security and elaborate surveillance via drone and CCTV cameras on Friday.

A flag march was conducted by the police force in Sambhal, the district that saw violence over the court-monitored survey of Shahi Jama Masjid, to ensure full compliance of law and order for the Friday prayers as well as Holi celebrations.

Advertisement

The drones were flying over various places of worship, including mosques as well as ‘celebration zones’ in the city,to monitor the situation.

Advertisement

Briefing about the heightened police vigil, Sambhal CO Anuj Chaudhary told the newsmen that surveillance was being conducted in the city using three big drones. He further said that a significant number of police personnel have been deployed to stymie any efforts by miscreants to stir trouble during the celebrations.

The district administration has taken many steps in advance to ward off any possibility of disturbance or strife during the festivities. The ‘chaupai’ processions during Holi would culminate by 2.30 p.m., following which Friday namaz will be offered in mosques.

Also, at least ten mosques have been covered with tarpaulin, falling in the procession route.

Sambhal ASP Shrish Chandra told the media that the Holi processions began this morning amidst deployment of a large police force.

“Policemen are stationed at all key cross-sections of the route. Adequate measures have been put in place for safe and smooth celebrations,” he said.

Special police patrolling teams are monitoring the security situation in Sambhal, he added.

The city administration has also advised residents to not pay heed to any rumours and hearsay. Police personnel have been instructed to launch a quick crackdown on any mischievous elements, trying to disturb peace during celebrations and initiate legal proceedings against them.