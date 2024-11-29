Driver’s arrest in gold robbery case revives speculation over violinist’s death

The arrest of Arjun, the driver of violinist Balabhaskar, in the gold robbery case, has reignited discussions about the death of the famous violinist.

On Friday, Balabhaskar’s father, K C Unni, alleged that the gold mafia plotted the road accident that claimed his son’s life. He made the allegation a day after the police booked Balabhaskar’s driver, Arjun, in a jewellery robbery case.

Speaking to the media at his residence here, Unni said there has not been a satisfactory investigation into the death of his son. Unni also alleged that the CBI also succumbed to the influence and ended the investigation. He claimed that he faced pressure from DySP

Ananthakrishnan to withdraw the case regarding Balabhaskar.

Among the nine people arrested last Sunday in connection with the theft of 3 kilogram of gold ornaments from Yusuf and his brother Shanavas, owners of KM Jewellery in Perinthalmanna, was Arjun, of Mana, Patturakkal, who was driving Balabhaskar’s car at the

time of the tragic accident.

The arrest led to renewed speculation about the possible involvement of the gold mafia in the violinist’s death.

Arjun had allegedly attempted to portray Balabhaskar as the driver at the time of the accident. It is believed that Arjun made this statement hoping that Lakshmi, who was critically injured, would not survive to contradict him. However, Lakshmi recovered and provided a statement to the police implicating Arjun.

Subsequent scientific investigations confirmed that it was Arjun who was driving the car.