Amid the panic going on due to the outbreak of deadly Coronavirus in India, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has busted several myths on the virus.

People start believing anything and everything they come across on the internet among which there is misinformation about the ‘consumption of alcohol to stay safe and kill the deadly virus’. However, the WHO dismissed the claim.

WHO also busted the misconception and misinformation about the deadly coronavirus and said, “No. Spraying alcohol or chlorine all over your body will not kill viruses that have already entered your body.”

However, it also warned of the negative impact on clothes or eyes or mouth due to spraying such substances.

“Be aware that both alcohol and chlorine can be useful to disinfect surfaces, but they need to be used under appropriate recommendations,” WHO said.

Perhaps, the global health agency said that frequently cleaning your hands with alcohol-based hand rub or washing them with soap and water will help to protect yourself from the ill-effects of coronavirus.

Bursting another myth on coronavirus, the WHO revealed that taking a hot bath does not prevent individuals from the disease and it cannot be transmitted through goods manufactured in China or any other country reporting the coronavirus cases.

The confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus have reached 42 in India with new cases being reported from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

According to reports, a three-year-old child from Kerala has also been confirmed with the virus.

More than 100,000 people around the world are reported to be infected due to the deadly virus and it has taken more than 3000 lives globally.

Apart from cleaning hands with alcohol-based sanitizer, cover your mouth and nose with flexed elbow or use a tissue when coughing and sneezing. Also avoid close contact with anyone that has fever and cough.