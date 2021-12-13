DRDO successfully launches supersonic missile assisted torpedo system

The supersonic missile assisted torpedo system developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) system was successfully launched today from Wheeler Island in Odisha. The system is a next-generation missile-based standoff torpedo delivery system that will enhance the strength of the Indian Navy.

During the mission, the full range capability of the missile was successfully demonstrated. The system has been designed to enhance anti-submarine warfare capability far beyond the conventional range of the torpedo.

This was a textbook launch, where the entire trajectory was monitored by the electro optic telemetry system, various range radars, including the downrange instrumentation and downrange ships. The missile carried a torpedo, parachute delivery system and release mechanisms.

This canister-based missile system consists of advanced technologies viz. two stages solid propulsion, electro-mechanical actuators and precision inertial navigation. The missile is launched from a ground mobile launcher and it can cover a range of distances.

A number of DRDO laboratories developed various technologies for this advanced missile system. Industry participated in the development and production of various sub-systems.