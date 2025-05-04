DRDO successfully conducts maiden flight of stratospheric airship platform

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully conducted the first flight trials of a ‘Stratospheric Airship Platform’ from its trial site located in Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh.

According to officials, the trial was carried out at around 5:30 am on Saturday.

As per reports, the airship—developed by the Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment, Agra—was launched carrying an instrumental payload to an altitude of approximately 17 km.

Data from onboard sensors was received and will be used to develop high-fidelity simulation models for future high-altitude airship flights. The trial team successfully recovered the system for further analysis. The total duration of the flight was about 62 minutes, according to reports.

According to a PIB press release, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO on the successful maiden flight trial of the system.

He stated that the platform would uniquely enhance India’s earth observation, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities, making the country one of the few in the world with such indigenous technology.