DRDO successfully conducts flight tests of VSHORADS

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully completed three consecutive flight trials of the Very Short-Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) off the coast of Odisha, at Chandipur. These trials are aimed at testing the system’s effectiveness against high-speed targets flying at low altitudes.

During all three tests, the VSHORADS missiles successfully intercepted and completely destroyed targets with reduced thermal signatures, simulating low-flying drones under various flight conditions. The trials were conducted in the missile’s final deployment configuration, with two field operators managing weapon readiness, target acquisition, and missile firing.

Advertisement

The flight data, captured by instruments such as Telemetry, Electro-Optical Tracking System, and Radar from the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur, confirmed the missile’s precision and highlighted its unique ability to neutralize drones along with other aerial threats. Senior DRDO officials, Armed Forces representatives, and development and production partners witnessed the successful trials.

Advertisement

Developed indigenously by the Research Center Imarat in collaboration with other DRDO laboratories and industry partners, VSHORADS is a Man Portable Air Defence System. This system is designed to serve the needs of the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, the Armed Forces, and industry partners for the successful flight trials, calling it a significant achievement. DRDO’s Secretary and Chairman, Dr. Samir V. Kamat, also extended his congratulations to the entire DRDO team, users, and industry partners involved in the project.