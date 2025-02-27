DRDO & Indian Navy successfully conduct flight trials of revolutionary Naval Anti-Ship Missile

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Navy have successfully completed the flight trials of the groundbreaking Naval Anti-Ship Missile (NASM-SR).

The trials, held at the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur, demonstrated the missile’s advanced capabilities, marking a significant milestone for India’s defence technology.

The NASM-SR, launched from an Indian Naval Sea King Helicopter, showcased its precision and power by striking a small ship target in sea-skimming mode at its maximum range. The flight trials highlighted the missile’s ability to achieve a direct hit, confirming its accuracy and effectiveness in real-world combat scenarios.

One of the key features of the missile tested during these trials was its Man-in-Loop capability, allowing in-flight retargeting. This innovative feature uses a high-bandwidth two-way datalink system, enabling the transmission of live images from the missile’s Indigenous Imaging Infra-Red Seeker to the pilot for real-time adjustments and target selection.

The missile was launched in Bearing-only Lock-on after launch mode, initially locking on to a large target within a specified search zone. However, during the terminal phase, the pilot identified and successfully redirected the missile to strike a smaller hidden target with pinpoint precision.

Powered by a solid-propellant engine, the missile features an indigenous Fiber Optic Gyroscope-based Inertial Navigation System (INS), Radio Altimeter, and integrated avionics for its mid-course guidance. The system also includes Electro-Mechanical actuators for aerodynamic control, jet vane control, thermal batteries, and a PCB warhead, ensuring effective strike capability. The trials validated all mission objectives, further proving the missile’s design and functionality.

Developed by various DRDO labs, including Research Centre Imarat, Defence Research and Development Laboratory, High Energy Materials Research Laboratory, and Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory, the NASM-SR is being produced with the collaboration of MSMEs, start-ups, and other industry partners.

In response to the successful trials, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed his congratulations to the DRDO, Indian Navy, and industry partners for their achievement. He emphasised the importance of the missile’s Man-in-Loop feature, which provides unprecedented in-flight retargeting capability.

Dr Samir V Kamat, Secretary of the Department of Defence R&D and Chairman of DRDO, also praised the efforts of the entire DRDO team, the Indian Navy, and industry partners for their successful collaboration in making this significant defence advancement possible.

The successful flight trials of the NASM-SR represent a major leap forward in strengthening India’s naval defence capabilities, demonstrating the country’s growing prowess in cutting-edge missile technology.