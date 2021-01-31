During the 13thedition of Aero India international air show, scheduled to be held from February 3 to 5, 2021 at Air Force Station Yelahanka, Bengaluru; Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will exhibit its latest defence technologies and demonstrate many systems.

Organised biennially, Aero India is a platform for aerospace enthusiasts, prospective defence industries, aspirant start-ups and all other stakeholders to participate and witness the advances in global defence and aerospace fields and interact with many national and international delegations and industries.

The DRDO is developing technologies for all major defence domains and has been participating in this exhibition in a big way in all its editions. The Organisation with its vast defence design and development capability has been working towards Atmanirbhar Bharat and has taken up many policy initiatives to work closely with all stakeholders of the ecosystem. More than thirty laboratories of DRDO connected to aeronautical development are exhibiting their products and technological achievements in this mega event.

More than 300 products, technologies and innovations are being presented in indoor, outdoor, static and flying displays. The models and exhibits are shown in various technology categories and thrust is on the digital display of data to highlight the product details. Keeping in view of all COVID-19 guidelines, multimedia-based presentations and product and technology brochures are being provided digitally for download based on QR code.

During a ceremony on February 03, 2021, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will release DRDO export compendium, New Procedure for Design, Development and Production of Military Aircraft and Airborne Stores (DDPMAS) document for airworthiness certification, Aeronautical Research & Development Board (AR&DB) Golden Jubilee Stamp & documents on Journey of the board towards Golden Jubilee of AR&DB.

The major attraction of DRDO’s participation in the event is the flying display of Airborne Early Warning& Control (AEW&C) system, Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas and LCA Navy. While the air display will show the aerodynamic capabilities of the aircraft, the LCA navy will also be on Tarmac for static display. The highlights of indoor systems include Combat Free Fall System, models of Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), ABHYAS – High-speed Expendable Aerial Target, Twin Engine Deck Based Fighter (TEDBF), FCS System for LCA and Aerostat Systems.

The displays will also include Nirbhay missile, P-16 Heavy Drop System, AWACS India Aircraft Model, Kaveri Dry Engine Prototype, Gas turbine blade and Pilotless Target Aircraft Engine (PTAE), etc. In the area of materials, titanium sponge being developed for INS Vikrant, the aircraft carrier will be shown along with other important products for aeronautics applications.

Among the engineering products, the exhibits include Aircraft Mounted Accessory Gear Box (AMAGB), AWAGB Bearing, MRSAM Launcher and Two-stroke single/double/four-cylinder engines for UAVs etc. The armament related products being showcased are 250kg pre-fragmented bomb, 450Kg HSLD Bomb, INS GPS Guidance Kit for 450Kg HSLD Bomb, Missile warhead models of Astra, Helina, Canopy Severance System (CSS) for Tejas Aircraft, IR flare for PTA.

Among the missiles, full-scale models of various Surface to Air missiles like, Astra, LRSAM, QRSAM, Air to Air Missile Astra, Anti-Radiation Missile NGARM and Smart Anti Airfield Weapon SAAW are being shown. Besides the missiles, technology sub-systems like RF Seeker, IIR Seeker, PINAKA Guidance Kit, Model of rail track rocket sled (RTRS) facility and exploder for naval warheads etc will also be on display.

In the area of electronics and communications, various mission and radar computers, laser warning sensors, AEW&CS data links, various SDR models, lightweight portable laser target designator, radars and antennae will be displayed. Integrated life support system, emergency survival rations, NBC Suit Mk-5, personal decontamination kit and other life sciences products will be shown.

Indian Maritime Simulation System (IMSAS), Air Warfare Simulation System and the Air Defence Simulation System are also planned to be demonstrated as working systems. Outdoor exhibits of DRDO include ADFCR (radar vehicle), ADTCR (sensor and power systems), Anti Drone System, QRSAM, Rustom-1, Mobile Launcher Vehicle, MARS, Akash, and Rudram (NGARM) missile among others.

For India Pavilion, keeping in view the theme of Rotary Wing Platforms, over seventeen products applicable to helicopters are exhibited. The products include Low-Frequency Dunking Sonar (LFDS) on Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), torpedoes that can be launched from helicopters, Airborne Software Defined Radio, Radar for Naval Utility, Light-weight Electro-Optical Payload (LEOP), Dual Colour Missile Approach Warning System (DCMAWS), and Digital RWR. The other systems applicable for rotary-wing platforms include IFF Mk XII, Combat Search & Rescue (CSAR), Heli-Net, SANT Missile and NASM-SR Dummy Model.

A seminar on ‘Energising the R&D Capabilities of Industry for ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ is being organised by DRDO on 4th February 2021. DRDO perspectives on industry participation, proactively in defence R&D and manufacturing will be discussed in the seminar. Speakers from India and overseas will deliver talks on various aspects of industry expectations from Government setups and DRDO. On the valedictory day, DRDO will transfer more than ten technologies to various industry partners. This year Aero India 2021 would be a hybrid show and DRDO exhibits can also be seen virtually while interacting with the exhibitors.

With an endeavour to integrate various stakeholders of defence systems development in the country, the DRDO has planned an enriching experience of indigenous defence technologies and systems. As many as 30 first time models/full-scale systems are on display. Various interactions are expected with the scientists to explain and demonstrate the systems and exhibits.

The exhibition of DRDO at Aero India 2021 is an excellent opportunity for Indian aerospace community to foster the cause of indigenous development of military systems and technologies with the spirit of self-reliance and national pride.