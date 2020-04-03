Amid reports of shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for the frontline fighters against Coronavirus pandemic, our paramedics and doctors the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed a “bio suit” for people engaged in treating coronavirus-affected people from getting infected.

Scientists at several DRDO laboratories were involved in developing the “bio suit” which will act as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for the healthcare personnel, officials said.

Steps are being taken to produce at least 15,000 suits per day as the demand for PPEs across the country, is on a rise each day.

The current production capacity of the suit is 7,000 units per day.

Amid the 21-day lockdown, putting any work and supplies at halt, the country is currently reeling under increasing shortage of PPE for doctors and paramedics involved in taking care of coronavirus patients. The government is also scouting global markets to procure PPE, ventilators and N-95 masks.

“Scientists at various DRDO laboratories have applied their technical know-how and expertise in textile, coating and nanotechnology to develop the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) having specific type of fabric with coating,” the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

“The suit has been prepared with the help of the industry and subjected to rigorous testing for textile parameters as well as protection against synthetic blood,” the ministry added.

It said That the DRDO is making all efforts to ensure that these suits are produced in large numbers and serve as a robust line of defence for the medics, paramedics and other personnel in the frontline.

Five-layered face mask, N-99, is being made on war footing using nano technology. A total of 10,000 masks have already been made and soon per day production will be extended to 20,000.

The DRDO is already providing 1.5 lakh litres of sanitisers to various security entities and other organisations across the country.

DRDO labs have also supplied 40,000 other face masks to Delhi Police, the official said.

Meanwhile, 328 coronavirus cases have been reported in the last 24 hours in India, taking the overall infections to 2069, whereas the toll stood at 53. The Coronavirus pandemic has infected over one million people worldwide on Friday as the number rose to 1,016,128 and claimed 53,146 lives.