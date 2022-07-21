Follow Us:
Draupadi Murmu, to be the first president to be born after Independence

The 15th President of India, Draupadi Murmu, will take the oath of office on July 25 at Parliament House in New Delhi.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | July 21, 2022 9:35 pm

President elect Murmu:When Draupadi Murmu takes over as the 15th President of Indian republic on 25 July, she would be not only the first Dalit woman as the first citizen of the country but also would be the first President to be born in Independent India. She becomes the first woman from a scheduled tribe to serve as President of India and the second person from a scheduled tribe in  the same office.

About Murmu’s personal life: 

Murmu was born in a Santali tribal family on June 20, 1958, in Uparbeda village of Mayurbhanj district in Odisha, to Biranchi Narayan Tudu. Both Murmu’s father and grandfather were elected as Sarpanch under the Panchayati Raj system.

Draupadi Murmu married Banker Shyam Charan Murmu, who passed away in 2014. The couple had a daughter and two sons.  In a period of four years, she lost her husband and two sons. Murmu has a history of spiritual ties to the Brahma Kumaris.

Murmu, who secured over 5.77 lakh votes in Presidential election was the  NDA’s candidate. She will take oath for the office of the 15th President of India on July 25, a day after President Ramnath Kovid’s tenure ends.

 

